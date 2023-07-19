South Korea’s Heavy Rainfall Causes 16,000 Evacuations, 13 Areas Declared as ‘Special Disaster Areas’

Korean Media Reports Heavy Rainfall in South Korea Causes Mass Evacuations and Designates 13 Areas as “Special Disaster Areas”

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, the current wave of heavy rainfall in South Korea has resulted in the evacuation of approximately 16,000 people from 15 cities and provinces across the country. This is equivalent to half of the farmland in Seoul being flooded.

South Korea’s Presidential Office spokesman, Lee Do-yun, stated during a press conference that President Yoon Suk-yue has designated 13 areas affected by heavy rainstorms as “special disaster areas.” Residents in these areas will be eligible to receive reconstruction and disaster relief subsidies from the government, as well as special support in administrative, fiscal, financial, and medical aspects, in accordance with South Korea’s “Basic Law on Disaster and Safety Management.”

The Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in South Korea reported that the heavy rain has tragically claimed the lives of 44 individuals, with 14 deaths occurring in the flooding accident of the Osonggongpyeong underground driveway in Cheongju City, North Chungcheong Province. Additionally, six people remain missing, and 35 others have been injured.

The intense rainfall has also resulted in significant damage to infrastructure across the country. A total of 2,000 facilities in South Korea have been damaged, with the majority of these incidents concentrated in the provinces of Chungcheongnam-do, Chungcheongbuk-do, and Gyeongsangbuk-do. Furthermore, 421 houses have been flooded or damaged, and there have been 74 flooding accidents affecting farmland. More than half of the farmland in Seoul has been affected, either by flooding, destruction, or losses. Additionally, 409 accidents related to vehicle flooding have been reported. The adverse weather conditions have also led to the suspension of some lines of the KTX high-speed rail and all ordinary train services, as well as the cancellation of 38 flights.

Emergency repair work is currently underway and has reached 48.8% completion. The meteorological department has announced that as of 5 a.m. on the 19th, the special rainstorm warning has been fully lifted in various areas.

