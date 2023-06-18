South Korea’s largest opposition party held a rally to condemn Japan’s discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea-News Center-南海网

On June 17, South Korea’s largest opposition party, the Common Democratic Party, held a rally in Incheon, condemning Japan for discharging Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, and asked the South Korean government to declare its position to the Japanese government, demanding that Japan withdraw its plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

The Common Democratic Party held a protest rally in Incheon on the afternoon of the 17th against Japan’s discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. A protest rally against Japan’s discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea was held.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of South Korea: The South Korean government and the ruling party should say that Japan must never discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, absolutely not, shouldn’t it be said this way? The South Korean president and government should make a request to Japan in an upright manner, saying that it is absolutely impossible to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the ocean.

On May 27, the Democratic Party of Korea launched a signature campaign against the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water in Seoul. So far, more than 450,000 people have participated in the signature campaign. In addition, the party also proposed the establishment of a special bill to provide assistance to fishermen who were harmed by the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from Japan.

In April 2021, the Japanese government decided to filter and dilute millions of tons of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant before discharging it into the sea. According to Japanese media reports on June 12, Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, began trial operation of equipment related to the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea that day. The trial run is expected to last two weeks to check for problems with the equipment. In the past few days, South Korean people have continued to hold rallies to protest the Fukushima nuclear contaminated water discharge plan.











