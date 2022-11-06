Home World South Korea’s national mourning period ends, nearly 120,000 people pay tribute to victims of stampede accident – Xinhua English.news.cn
Original title: South Korea’s national mourning period ended, nearly 120,000 people paid tribute to the victims of the stampede accident

Overseas Network, November 6. According to Yonhap News on November 6, the Seoul Metropolitan Government of South Korea stated that as of the evening of the 5th, nearly 120,000 people had visited the condolence halls located in Seoul Plaza and 25 districts of Seoul to express their condolences to Itaa. Condolences to victims of stampede accident.

After the mass stampede in Itaewon, the South Korean government declared a national mourning period from October 30 to November 5. Data show that as of 10:00 p.m. on the last day of the national mourning period (5th), a total of 117,619 people went to the mourning site to mourn the victims of the accident. Most mourning places such as the Seoul Plaza condolence hall have ended their operations on the 5th, and the condolence hall located in the Ryksapyeong Station Square in Itaewon will be extended to the 12th.

On the evening of October 29, a severe stampede occurred in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, killing 156 people and injuring 197. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

