South Korea’s military confirmed on Dec. 30 that government emergency services had received hundreds of calls from terrified people following a successful test launch of a solid-fuel launch vehicle.

According to a “Fox” news report, since the military did not issue a realization communiqué, the bright lights and orbit of the rocket caused panic among many netizens in Goyang City.

Many people thought the unidentified object was a strike from North Korea or a drone. There are also public speculations that this is a hostile activity from North Korea or a UFO.

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense pointed out in a statement that the test was to implement a plan to consolidate national defense capabilities. The public was not informed of the launch in advance due to sensitive military security concerns.

Just days ago, the South Korean government accused North Korea of ​​sending five drones to fly over the border for surveillance, the first time in five years.

The South Korean military spotted the drones but failed to shoot them down, prompting a public apology later.

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.