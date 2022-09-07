Home World South Korea’s underground parking lot flooded due to typhoon “Hen Lan Nuo” 7 killed_Department_Resident_Pohang
2022-09-07 10:40
Source: China News Network

Original title: South Korea’s underground parking lot flooded due to typhoon “Xuan Lannuo” 7 killed

China News Service, September 7. According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean fire department said on the 7th that the underground parking lot of a community in Pohang City, North Gyeongsang Province was flooded due to the typhoon “Xuan Lan Nuo”, causing 9 residents to lose contact, and 7 people are currently killed. 2 people were rescued.

According to reports, the South Korean fire department immediately launched a search and rescue operation after receiving an alarm that seven residents of the apartment were missing at 7:41 a.m. on the 6th. As of 2:15 a.m., a total of 9 people have been rescued, including a 39-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman who survived and have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The other seven people’s heartbeats had stopped when they were found.

The rescue work of the fire department is still in progress. Since the firefighters adopted a trawl-style search and rescue method, the possibility of omission is not large.

It is reported that the flooded underground parking lot is 150 meters long, 35 meters wide and 3.5 meters high, with more than 120 cars parked. The fire department revealed that the trapped residents may have lost contact during the process of moving their cars underground after hearing the broadcast from the management office at about 6:30 a.m. on the 6th.Return to Sohu, see more

