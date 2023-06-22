South Korea’s Yoon Seok-yue proposes an agency to develop digital rules while promoting Expo 2030 in Busan

In a speech at the Sorbonne University in Paris, South Korea’s president called for the creation of a global organization under the United Nations, a proposal closely linked to South Korea’s bid to host the Expo in Busan, a leading center for digital transformation. Human technology will be one of the secondary themes.

Paris (AsiaNews) – South Korea wants to create an international organization to set the rules for the digital order.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol made the proposal yesterday in Paris, emphasizing that while new digital technologies bring convenience to people’s lives, they also pose a threat to human freedom.

The South Korean leader was in the French capital to attend the Bureau Internationale des Expositions (BIE) congress to brief on Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, a key goal of his government since he became president.

Busan must compete with two other cities, Rome and Riyadh; selections will be revealed in November.

Over the past year, South Korea’s president has used every opportunity to promote South Korea’s bid, most recently at the Korea-Pacific Islands Forum.

The South Korean project is based on three subthemes: “Sustainable Coexistence with Nature” centered on climate change, “Human Technology” related to the side effects of advanced technological development on humans, and “Caring and Sharing Platform” aimed at solving human problems “. Curb the disparities between social classes and nations.

All three will be guided by the overarching theme proposed by South Korea, which is “changing our world for a better future”.

For South Korea, winning the bid to host the expo would be a major achievement.

First, hosting the event is expected to generate more than $40 billion in economic benefits and create more than 500,000 jobs. Second, it will increase the country’s regional and global prestige.

For this reason, South Korea is linking its bid to innovation and technological transformation, areas where South Korea hopes to take the lead.

The choice of Busan as the venue is no accident. As the country’s second largest city, the port city has hosted international events such as the 2022 Asian Games and many APEC meetings.

But most importantly, it has played a key role in the transformation of South Korea over the years, and it is now one of the symbols of South Korea’s technological development in the fields of digital transformation, artificial intelligence and digital economy:

In 2022, the Global Smart Center Index (SCI) ranks Busan as the 22nd best smart city in the world.

At the Paris Digital Vision Forum at the Sorbonne University, Yin proposed the creation of an organization under the United Nations to set the rules for the digital order. His proposal, dubbed the “Paris Initiative,” would address many of the concerns associated with the development of digital technology.

In his speech at French universities, Yin emphasized that new technologies — particularly those related to data and artificial intelligence — are generating a great deal of ambiguity due to the lack of a shared ethics governing their development and use.

South Korea is one of the leading countries in this area, and it is no surprise that Yoon would like to see South Korea play a role in setting the rules.

In September, the President announced South Korea’s National Digital Strategy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

