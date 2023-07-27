Between fear and despair, the inhabitants and traders of the town of Carrefour have resisted the multiple crises that this town has been going through since the start of the gang war at the entrance to the south of Port-au-Prince in June 2021. They hope to get closer to Port-au-Prince for “a return to normal”.

“Life is meager this morning” complains the driver of the gray minibus which takes us to Carrefour to the armed bandit from Martissant who holds out his hand to claim the right of way fee. When you cross the southern entrance to Port-au-Prince you have to pay the armed bandits if you don’t want to cause your own disappearance. Bandits get angry fast and can kill you in the blink of an eye. Death, for them, is indifference.

The driver drops a few gourd bills with desolation in the bandit’s right hand. Silence. The driver sighs. His head is bald like the hills of Haiti. He looks troubled. In the middle of a pile of rubbish at the height of a man, he drives diligently. A large pool of fetid water prevents him from speeding along this road of misfortune. In this southern district of Port-au-Prince, the houses are as sad as death. The vacuum is installed.

Eight thirty-three. Wednesday, July 22, 2023. A crushing sun beats down on the heads of Christians living in Bizoton, the first neighborhood we visit in Carrefour. The town’s communal market is bubbling with life. The hubbub of merchants bickering to gain more space on the sidewalk, the monstrous traffic jam, the uninterrupted horns of old vans, direct compass music at full volume; at Carrefour, more joy than pain. The merchants spread out the food pell-mell under an unfinished footbridge. This site has become a second informal market. The sidewalk is cluttered, the road too. One cannot circulate freely without jostling a living Christian. A human tide. We are in the season of real trees and avocados. Countless women traders line up fruit along the national road.

We met Ketia in the gray minibus. We go down to the Bizoton market with her. Dressed in a red dress with flowers, she is barely twenty-five years old. An avocado merchant, she lives in a popular district of Delmas, very close to the city of Port-au-Prince. Ketia crosses the Martissant road every three days to buy avocados at the Bizoton market to resell in Delmas. Crossing Martissant is for her an act of resignation and an incredible surprise for her father. When she passes, she sees heavily armed men with weapons of war. Most touching, in the middle of her weapons, she sees children playing, running.

“Sometimes you have to resign yourself to life”, Ketia’s phrase of hope every time she sets out. Her father does not accept her decision, but Ketia has no other choice. “You need something to eat, otherwise you’ll starve.” A few months ago, her boss closed the food store where she worked in the heart of Port-au-Prince. The cause ? Insecurity. Obviously.

“I go to Martissant with the feeling that one day I will die on the road. One day I may not go home. I resign myself,” says Ketia, who really seems to be taking her courage in both hands. She is not afraid of anything. Life is a struggle that we face from the dawn of our life. Like the majority of the inhabitants of the Great South, she accepts emptiness, uncertainty. When asked does she hope for a change for her country, Ketia laughs. A dry, ironic laugh. A laugh that admits in its tone that change is not for tomorrow.

“I go to Martissant with the feeling that one day I will die on the road. One day I may not go home. I resign myself”

The reality of the merchant where Ketia buys the avocados is no different. She struggles with life to survive. She buys avocados from the commune of Bainet to transport them to Bizoton. When gangs clash in Martissant. When you kill at eye level at Carrefour. Sales are dropping at an alarming rate and the fruit is rotting on the next pile of rubbish. Thirty-two years old, mother of two daughters, she lives without hope of a way out. “I survive thanks to a little intelligence. Before the crisis of Martissant I lived peacefully. With less boredom. Now, not really selling. I have a debt at the bank that I can’t even pay,” said Léonie, who suddenly remained indifferent to our questions. As if to say: “Kite m an repo m!” jounalis” (Leave me alone, journalist!)

The lawyers of the merchant of Ketia / CP Lesly Dorcin

A great love story with Carrefour

At Thor 10, in the heart of Carrefour, the ravine overflows. A pungent smell irritates our throats. Dust invades our nostrils. Thor 10 is less peaceful than Bizoton. Hugs, fraternal gestures. Despite the short distance between Port-au-Prince and Carrefour, our interlocutor left Port-au-Prince in 1996 and never returned to Port-au-Prince. He feels proud to confess his love for this town that he carries like a star in his heart. Him and Carrefour, it’s a long sincere love story. “I worked for a state office. In 1996, I gave up my job and took refuge here. I have never been to Port-au-Prince. The Haitian Navy, which is close to my home, I have seen its facade since 2009. I had a feeling that Port-au-Prince would be like this, ”he tells us.

The taxi driver who takes us to Mariani points his finger in front of him and says: “This is where people were shot recently. The door to the bar is closed. It does not work anymore. That day, at the tip of the Thor 10 we saw heavily armed men with cars and motorcycles passing in front of us. After a few minutes we heard shots. It is an unforgettable memory”. He talks about the shooting of June 23, 2023 which left four dead and several injured in Carrefour.

Yams of Leonie / CP Lesly Dorcin

Carrefour, an open-air market

From Thor 10 to Mariani, the sidewalks are busy. The merchants of pèpè (thrift store) are very visible, in every corner. Carrefour has become a commercial place. We are like in the middle of a market. Balconies, terraces, galleries are occupied with djanni. In front of each house an informal business. “Since the blockade of Martissant, Carrefour has become much more than a vast open-air market,” said this employee of the town hall.

At Mariani everything seems normal. Despite the mud, the dirty stream, the rubbish, the buggies. Dirty water and rubbish prevent the living from moving freely. They push them out. A lady with a pile of melon in front of her catches our eyes. Melons are pretty. They tell us “eat me. Eat me » Where did you buy these melons Madam? In Arcahaie, north of Port-au-Prince, answers the lady. Wow ! She crosses several gang strongholds to reach Carrefour. How do you do ? “You have to give me money for the melons. Journalists ask you lots of questions without buying anything. I pay several gang groups to pass through. So what ? She does not want to answer our questions.

At Mariani 15 we asked the manager of New Lisa Beach to tell us about the frequentation of his beach. “Before the gang war, every weekend we were packed. Now, barely ten people per weekend. “. He wants a return to normal as soon as possible.

Lisa Beach Courtyard

If you go to the great south of Port-au-Prince. From Mariani to Gressier, it will take two or three hours of bottling. A backhoe loader works on the road but nothing can be hoped for. Carrefour is still supplied with electricity. Every house has a shop. Apart from the roads, the rubbish and the fear of being invaded by bandits from the southern entrance to Port-au-Prince, things are not going any worse. There is a little joy in smiles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

