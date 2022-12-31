

Passengers search for their suitcases at a Southwest Airlines luggage storage area at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S., December 28, 2022. Southwest has canceled more than 15,000 flights since a widespread winter snowstorm began affecting air travel on Dec. 22. (Image credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

[Look at China News, December 30, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Cheng Wen)Southwest AirlinesCompany CEO Bob.Bob Jordan promised on Friday, December 30 that the airline would offer to those affected by the virus in the past week.flightcanceled or delayedpassengersupplycompensatethe company has set up a dedicated webpage for affected passengers to applyindemnityor compensation. Southwest Airlines canceled fewer than 50 flights on Friday, suggesting operations are getting closer to normal.

Southwest Airlines appeared to be back on track on Friday (Dec. 30), with fewer than 50 canceled flights and just over 100 delayed flights, each accounting for 1% of its total, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. and 3%.

Jordan said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​on Friday (30th) that the snowstorms that have hit many large areas in the past week have caused the airline to cancel more than 15,000 flights. Flights, this is unprecedented.

According to “Capitol Hill”, the severe winter storm sweeping across the United States has hit cities such as Denver and Chicago, which are also the main hubs of Southwest Airlines, causing problems in the airline’s dispatching system. The system has been working to reschedule delayed or canceled flights and put pilots and flight attendants on the correct planes.

Southwest Airlines has canceled nearly two-thirds of its flights for most of the past week to stabilize the system, canceling nearly 2,400 flights on Thursday and 2,500 on Wednesday. ,.

Federal officials have pledged to investigate the situation, and the Biden administration’s transportation secretary, Pete J. Buttigieg (Pete Buttigieg) said he will ensure that affected passengers are reimbursed for unexpected food and lodging costs.

Jordan said he has spoken to Buttigieg and they are “on the same page” on the issue. “Other than safety, there is nothing more important than taking care of our customers, getting them to find their bags again, and processing their refunds,” he said.

Southwest Airlines has set up a dedicated page on its website for affected passengers to submit refund and reimbursement requests for canceled or severely delayed flights between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2.

“Our aspiration is to go above and beyond. We always take care of our customers,” Jordan said. Regarding the cancellations that have occurred, Jordan said: “There is almost no way to apologize.”

Jordan said the airline’s first step was to get the network up and running, and he was pleased the company would have a full network up and running on Friday (30th), “following closely” on issues caused by the crisis, including processing refunds. and let passengers get their luggage.

“There are a lot of lessons to be learned in terms of what we can do to make sure this doesn’t happen again, because it never will,” he said.

Southwest Airlines’ massive flight disruptions amid inclement weather this Christmas holiday are unique among airlines, drawing strong criticism from unions.

The Southwest Airlines pilots union said the massive disruption could have been avoided and that the problem was a “leadership flaw” in failing to update the airline’s outdated scheduling software.

The pilots union said in a statement: “Passengers and crew are feeling the effects of Southwest’s operational collapse this holiday season, and no one other than Southwest’s leadership will be surprised. This is unacceptable. Yes, the worst effects are entirely avoidable.”

The union blamed much of the disruption on Southwest’s outdated crew-scheduling software, suggesting it didn’t keep all crew members in constant contact with the company.

“For more than a decade, leadership deficiencies in adapting, innovating, and securing our operations have led to repeated system outages, countless passenger disappointments, and millions of dollars in lost profits,” the union said.

Company CEO Jordan said in a video apology on Wednesday (28th) that the airline must update its dispatching system.

In addition, on the “Evening Edit” (Evening Edit) program of the Fox Business Network that aired on Thursday (29th), the assistant editorial editor of the “Wall Street Journal” James. Freeman (James Freeman) pointed out that Southwest Airlines spends a lot of time talking about green carbon reduction, but due to internal technical problems, flight chaos occurred. He said: “I don’t know if they (Southwest Airlines) are pressured by Washington or large institutions. , or do they just want to do it, but the irony here is that Southwest spends a lot of time talking and focusing on carbon reduction technology, and if you’re a customer and realize their technology can’t get you from A to B, It’s kind of ironic.”

Republican Congressman Claudia. Claudia Tenney responded: “Yeah. There’s so much pressure on all companies, especially, like, look at these airlines, they’re actually running on fossil fuels that have been decimated by the far left, Being villainized by these climate change activists and people who have become so ‘woke’ into this environmental madness has no common sense.”

