Home » “Souvenir of Sicily”, the Color Group pays homage to the beauties of the island
World

“Souvenir of Sicily”, the Color Group pays homage to the beauties of the island

by admin
“Souvenir of Sicily”, the Color Group pays homage to the beauties of the island

by palermolive.it – ​​7 hours ago

“Souvenir of Sicily” is the title of the pictorial collective to be held in Palermo from May 27th to June 3rd. The protagonist, the Colored Group of artists, chaired by Mauri Lucchese, who will exhibit their works at the Circoletto di Mondello, in via Basel 4. Loredana Aimi, Emilia Cecilia Aliotta, Loredana Allenza, Lory Andriolo, Bianca Ballerino,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Souvenir of Sicily”, the Colored Group pays homage to the beauties of the island appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  EU Energy Commissioner Simpson: "Two-thirds reduction of Russian gas within the year"

You may also like

Numerous basketball stars at the celebration of the...

Luka Dončić video training to lose weight |...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 27 May...

Nikola Jokić is bigger than Larry Bird says...

Who is the young man who defended the...

Monte Lussari time trial startlist Giro d’Italia 2023:...

Amazon shop: 20 evening OPPORTUNITIES for less than...

Novak Djokovic took pictures with beauties in Paris...

Qatargate, no more house arrest or electronic bracelet...

Japan’s nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan draws opposition from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy