Soy salmon tartare on a bed of cottage cheese covered with cherry tomatoes

Soy salmon tartare on a bed of cottage cheese covered with cherry tomatoes


I love salmon, I adore it, especially raw.

Many of you will turn up your nose, I think I hear:

“ohhhh bleahhhhh raw fish”

and instead gentlemen you have no idea what you are missing, the scent, the consistency and above all (at least for me) the digestibility.

I’ve never understood why, but if I cook the salmon then it “goes upstream”, instead raw it goes down which is wonderful!

I’m not here to tirade you about how excellent it is for its nutritional properties, I just remind you that it is rich in Omega 3 and that it raises the level of good cholesterol.

And then it’s finally summer …. no well here maybe not yet or at times, but you make this cake on a hot evening? turret? salmon bed? I don’t know, call it what you want, but give it a try!!

Let’s say it’s one of my usual non-recipe recipes, more of an assembly of foods that I could have eaten in isolation, but instead, as I like making sweets, I preferred to embellish it a bit, because the eye also wants its part 🙂

For the salmon tartare, just cut the raw salmon into cubes, then season them with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and soy sauce and a grind of black pepper and leave to rest for at least half an hour in the fridge.

Also cut the cherry tomatoes into wedges and season them with oil, salt and pepper and also slap the ones in the fridge so they lose the excess water.

For the cottage cheese I seasoned them “alla brulla” directly in the box with a drizzle of oil, a pinch of salt and pepper (if I had chives I would have put that if you have it, put it instead of pepper) .

Then serve with a coccapasta (that’s what they say? It’s the first time I’ve used it).

First a soft soft cottage cheese bed, then place the salmon in the middle and spread the cherry tomato cover on top.

