The worst drought in the last sixty years is plunging Argentina into a serious economic crisis: the very poor cereal crops are a severe blow for a country that is the first exporter of processed soybeans and the third exporter of corn in the world. The inflation rate for the year has reached 103% (so much so that the Central Bank, after leaving the reference rate unchanged for months at 75%, is now considering an increase), the impact of the drought on the growth of and on public finances will be heavy. And only the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund has allowed President Alberto Fernandez to allay fears of a new default, at least for now.

The Rosario Cereal Exchange estimates that extreme drought conditions will reduce GDP in 2023 by at least 19 billion dollars and at least three points of GDP, but if it doesn’t rain, the situation could get worse. “It is a dramatic phase for Argentina, due to the consequences of the drought on the national economy, on exports and on foreign exchange income,” says Luis Zubizarreta, head of the Chamber of Ports for the soybean industry. “The flow of cereals in the seaports – he says – is at an all-time low because there are no goods”. In his plans, the Peronist Fernandez government relied on a 2% growth that has already vanished, analysts agree in indicating a 3% recession for 2023. At least $2.3 billion of export-related tax revenues will be missing from the budget, crucial to stemming the distress on foreign currency reserves.

On soybeans and corn, as on wheat and other cereals, there are no particular tensions on international markets: yesterday in Chicago soybeans were quoted at 14.85 dollars per bushel, down from $16.50 a year ago. Prices are affected by the very positive harvests announced by Brazil and the USA (countries with large cultivated areas in which the drought in one region is compensated by the harvests of another), and the difficult global situation weighs even more.

But for Argentina the lack of rain and water, which has been going on for almost a year, is already a catastrophe, aggravated by global warming which has brought eight extreme heat waves to the country in just a few months. The Rosario Stock Exchange has reduced its soybean harvest forecast to 27 million tons from 47 million tons expected at the start of the production cycle in August: it is the lowest level of the century, despite a significant increase in the cultivated area. Also cut the forecast for corn to 35 million tons, down from 55 million in August.

“We are facing an unprecedented climatic event, devastating for our agriculture and for our economy: we are in the third failed harvest and if it doesn’t rain, the data will be even more dramatic”, explains Julio Calzada, head of economic research at the Stock Exchange. Rosario, adding that “farmers are facing losses of 14 billion dollars and 50 million tons less production of soybeans, corn and wheat.”