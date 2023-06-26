S&P raises eurozone growth forecast in 2023 to +0.6%

Listen to the audio version of the article

S&P has raised its forecast for eurozone economic growth in 2023 to 0.6% from its previous March estimate of 0.3% in light of continued strength in the labor market and the effects of fiscal measures and despite the outlook of further rate hikes. At the same time, the rating agency reduced its projections for 2024 by a tenth to 0.9%.

S&P expects the Eurozone to emerge from stagflation in the second and third quarters, thanks to disinflation and the first regular tourist season after the pandemic. At the same time, however, other post-pandemic push factors are fading and the increase in interest rates is holding back demand.

Even against a backdrop of a weakening business cycle, S&P does not expect the eurozone to fall into a deep recession. The medium-term outlook (2025-2026) is more positive than the short-term one (2023-2024) because monetary policy should have stopped holding back demand within two years, the labor market could prove more resilient than before slowdowns, and fiscal policy will provide some support thanks to the implementation of Next Gen EU until the end of 2026.

Inflation expected at 5.8% in 2023

In addition, S&P experts in the new economic outlook for the eurozone released today forecast “a slowdown in headline inflation from 8.4% in 2022 to 5.8% in 2023 (against the 5.9% expected in March ) with the release of the annual comparison of increases in energy to then reach 2.7% in 2024”. Core inflation is likely to exceed headline inflation from late 2023 to mid-2025. We see no chance of a return to the central bank’s price stability target before 2025.

