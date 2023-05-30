Space, Beijing launches Shenzhou16 towards the Chinese space station

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Shenzhou16 mission, mounted atop the Long March-2F Y16 rocket, kicked off with the launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, with its three astronauts on board meeting the Shenzhou-15 crew at the Tiangong Space Station. The People’s Daily reported it.

The astronauts on board are Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, who is the first Chinese civilian taikonaut, against military tradition. Gui, a payload expert, is a professor at the Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Showdown with the United States

The Chinese Shenzhou 16 mission thus shows the rapid progress of the Chinese space program, at a time when the United States is trying to counter Beijing’s development of high-tech industries, such as semiconductors.

The launch marked the eleventh manned mission for China. In fact, it narrows the space race gap with the United States.

The Beijing Space Race

China has had an impressive string of achievements in recent years, becoming the first nation to land an aircraft on the far side of the moon in 2019 and to land a rover on Mars in 2021. It is also the only country operating its own space station, built after the United States opposed Chinese participation in the multinational international space station.