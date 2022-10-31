BEIJING. China today launched the third and final module of the Tiangong space station, getting even closer to one of the key steps of its ambitious space program. The module, called Mengtian (“dream of the sky”), was “launched on a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang launch center” located on the tropical island of Hainan, the state network reported. Cctv.

Mengtian will join Wentian as the second laboratory module for the station, connecting to the central module in Tianhe where the crew currently composed of two astronauts, one male and one female, live and work.