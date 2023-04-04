Home World Space company Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy
World

Space company Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy

by admin
Space company Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy

Virgin Orbit, the space company of British billionaire Richard Branson, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States. The California-based company announced a few days ago the layoff of 85 percent of its 750 employees and announced that it would cease operations shortly, explaining that it was unable to obtain new financing.

Virgin Orbit was founded in 2017 as a division of Virgin Galactic, another Branson company dedicated to space tourism. In six years of existence, it had developed an alternative solution to space launches, carried out with rockets that start from the ground, and last January it had made the first attempt to transport a satellite into orbit, but the mission had been a failure.

Virgin Orbit said on Tuesday that Virgin Investments, another Branson group company, will provide it with $31.6 million (€29 million) to defray the company’s expenses as it searches for a new buyer.

– Read also: Virgin Orbit’s Big Trouble

See also  Ukraine war Russia, today's news. Zelensky asks for another Nuremberg, Lavrov: fake news on Bucha

You may also like

Milica Pajčin on tumor surgery | Entertainment

Udinese – From renewals to the owners’ return...

The leader of the Wagner Prigozhin in the...

Saša Popović received a gift Fun

Donald Trump, the arrival at the prosecutor’s office...

Donald Trump is under arrest: he asked to...

Daria Trepova, the woman suspected of killing the...

The best smartphones and gaming phones to play...

St. Petersburg attack, the delivery of the statuette...

Russia: Darya Trepova under arrest., Prigozhin in St....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy