Space, Elon Musk's shuttle engages the International Space Station. In command, for the first time, a woman: Nicole Mann

Space, Elon Musk’s shuttle engages the International Space Station. In command, for the first time, a woman: Nicole Mann

The Crew Dragon ‘Endurance’ shuttle docked with the International Space Station. On board is the crew of the Crew 5 mission under the command of Nicole Mann, the first woman in charge of a SpaceX shuttle and the first Native American astronaut.

United States, the first Native American in space

Also part of the mission are the cosmonaut Anna Kikina, the first Russian to fly on an American shuttle, the Japanese Koichi Wakata and the American Josh Cassada. The opening of the hatch is scheduled at 00.42.

