The Crew Dragon ‘Endurance’ shuttle docked with the International Space Station. On board is the crew of the Crew 5 mission under the command of Nicole Mann, the first woman in charge of a SpaceX shuttle and the first Native American astronaut.

United States, the first Native American in space by the foreign editorial staff

06 October 2022



Also part of the mission are the cosmonaut Anna Kikina, the first Russian to fly on an American shuttle, the Japanese Koichi Wakata and the American Josh Cassada. The opening of the hatch is scheduled at 00.42.