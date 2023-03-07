Home World Space, Japanese rocket fails, H3 destroyed
Space, Japanese rocket fails, H3 destroyed

Space, Japanese rocket fails, H3 destroyed

The Japanese rocket H3 next-generation aircraft failed after liftoff, with Japan’s space agency Jaxa issuing a destroy command after concluding that the mission could not succeed. The failure is a major blow to the agency, after the rocket failed to even lift off on its first attempt last month.
Today’s launch from Tanegashima Space Center in southwest Japan it was highly anticipated and hoped to be a success. The take-off was scheduled at 10:37 (2.37 in Italy).
The first phase separation appeared to go as planned, but signs of trouble emerged soon after.

“Looks like the speed is slowing down,” announcers said on the feed live JAXA, with the command center then announcing, “Second stage engine firing has not yet been confirmed, we continue to confirm the situation.” The live feed was then briefly interrupted, with a message saying “Checking the status. Please wait.” When it resumed, the command center announced the news. “The destroy command was sent to H3 because there was no way to complete the mission.”
The H3 is a launch vehicle for an observation satellite and the rocket was proposed by Tokyo as a possible competitor to SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

