Space, the Juice probe begins its adventure towards Jupiter’s satellites: it will travel 6.6 billion kilometres. The video of the launch

At the probe Juice dell’European Space Agency she left for Jupiter and his three frozen moons: Callisto, Europa and Ganymede.

Juice (short for Jupiter icy moons explorer) started from French Guiana in South Americaattached to the rocket Ariane. The probe is the size of a bus, weighs over 6,300 kilos, is equipped with a lead coating that protects the most sensitive parts from radiation and is wrapped in thermal blankets, to be protected from the harsh space temperatures. Its solar panels span 27 meters to absorb as much solar energy as possible. The probe should reach Jupiter In the 2031 and spend three years round the planet’s three moons: then it will attempt to enter the orbit of Ganymede, the largest moon in our solar system. Experts believe that the three moons can accommodate underground oceanswhere they could be found traces of marine life.

“We will not detect life with Juice“, stressed the project scientist of theEuropean Space Agency, Olivier Witasse. But learn more about moons of Jupiter and on their potential seas could help scientists answer the question “is there life elsewhere?”. “This is really going to be the most interesting aspect of the mission,” he added Witasse. To reach the largest planet in the solar system, Juice will travel 6.6 billion kilometers. It will reach 200 kilometers from the surface of Callisto and 400 from that of Europa and Ganymede, completing 35 flybys around Jupiter. It will then slow down to orbit Ganymede, which is the main target of a mission worth 1.6 billion euros. In fact, no spacecraft has ever orbited a satellite other than ours.

At the launch of the probe from French Guiana the king attended Philip and Prince Gabriel of Belgium and two astronauts: the French Thomas Pésquet and the tedesco Matthias Maurer. The previous launch, scheduled for yesterday, had been canceled due to the risks associated with the possible lightning strike.