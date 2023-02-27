After it was leaked in October, Obsidian and Private Division today confirmed the existence of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Editionthe “definitive version” of the acclaimed RPG that will bring to Xbox Series X|S high-resolution graphics, a dynamic weather system, totally overhauled lighting and environments, improved performance and loading times, more detailed characters, a higher level cap and more.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition includes the base game The Outer Worlds and both expansions, Murder on Eridanus e Danger on Gorgon. Existing owners of the original game and both expansions will also be able to upgrade to the new version at a reduced price.

You can admire the novelties of this edition in the following trailer.