SpaceX launches website for Starlink cellular service

SpaceX presented the new “Starlink Direct to Cell” website which offers the message from the first access “Seamless access to text, voice and data for LTE phones around the world”.

We are talking about the new service that will exploit the Starlink satellite network, positioned in Earth orbit and constantly growing, to provide cellular connectivity to smartphones. The new site reveals that SpaceX is aiming to launch the service with satellite-based text message support starting next year, while voice support will have to wait until 2025.

SpaceX originally hoped to launch the service by the end of 2023 in collaboration with T-Mobile, however something must have gone wrong and no updates on the progress of the work have been issued since last year.

How will it work? According to the new site it says that “Direct to Cell works with existing LTE phones anywhere you can see the sky. No hardware changes, firmware or special apps are needed, offering seamless access to text, voice and data.”

Again thanks to the new site, it turns out that SpaceX plans to equip its satellites with an “advanced eNodeB modem”which will essentially turn a Starlink satellite into a “cell phone in space,” enabling network integration similar to that of a standard roaming partner.

For now everything remains on paper, since to make the service available SpaceX will have to obtain approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The company is pressing the US regulator to quickly approve its application for use of the necessary radio bands, however other companies, including Dish Network and Apple’s partner Globalstar, have opposed SpaceX’s efforts.