Around 250,000 people in Madrid are taking part in a massive demonstration in defense of Spanish public health. The mobilization, organized by pro-public health collectives and by dozens of Madrid neighborhood associations, is demanding better basic health services, the stop the privatization of services, particularly in territorial centers and in rural onesaccording to protesters heavily affected by resource cuts decided in recent years. Many chants, placards and banners against the governor of the Madrid region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, singled out as the main responsible for the deterioration of the service. Madrid is the autonomous community with the lowest per capita expenditure on primary care.

Read Also Covid was not enough to return to investing in health care: “No other large EU country spends so little in relation to GDP”. The report of the Court of Auditors

According to the data of the organizers of the event almost the 27% of people found themselves unable to access basic services. The management of public health is entrusted in Spain to autonomous communities. A similar event took place last November with the participation of 200 thousand people. Over the past three months, protests in favor of public health have been staged not only in the Spanish capital, where general practitioners have been on strike for weeks, but also in other Spanish regions.