MADRID. At least 39 Spanish bishops have received accusations – according to civil or canonical judgments or inquiries, documents and complaints – of having hidden cases of sexual abuse committed within their dioceses: this is what the newspaper reveals The countryfor some time engaged in a journalistic investigation on this topic.

The Spanish newspaper has collected several testimonies that tell of cases in which, faced with complaints from alleged victims of abuse, the bishops responsible for the dioceses in which they were committed have avoided investigating or concealing these accusations without taking action or taking measures. Some bishops indicated by The country they are still in business or have held high positions within the Spanish Bishops’ Conference (EEC). Currently, the newspaper adds, both the Vatican and the EEC itself are aware of these accusations. In Spain, an investigation commissioned by the state and a parallel investigation commissioned by the EEC itself are underway on the issue of abuse in the church.

