New revelations of the Spanish actress Ana Obregon on the child born from a gestation for others in Florida and of which she was initially referred to as the “mother”, a case that has sparked intense public debate in the Iberian country, where the practice is prohibited.

The 68-year-old artist explained that the little girl, born on March 20, is her biological “granddaughter”, as she was conceived from the frozen seed of her son Aless Lequiowho died in 2020 from cancer.

“Legally she is my daughter, and so it is indicated in her passport. I will register her at the Spanish Consulate and so I can take her home,” he said in an interview with the magazine Hola!

Second obregon it would have been the son himself who expressed this will before he died. “I made the decision to start the surrogacy process, which as you know involves an egg donor and a pregnant woman, the same day he took to the sky,” the actress said.

Obregón then assured that the whole procedure followed to arrive at the birth of the child is “legal” and that, even if she will mainly take care of it, she does not plan to hide the identity of her biological father from her in the future. “I’ll tell her, ‘Your dad is in heaven and before you came along he was what he wanted most in the world, and your mom is a donor, and that’s it. What’s the matter?”, he said.

The choice of obregon she had been criticized by several ministers. “It is a form of violence against women”, commented the minister of equal opportunities Irene Montero. “People here are open-minded, but in Spain, my God, we’re in the last century,” Obregon said, adding that his son wanted five children, so she can’t rule out further surrogate births using his sperm.