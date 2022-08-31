A violent hailstorm yesterday hit the Spanish city of Bisbal d’Empordà and other areas in the province of Girona. At least 50 people were hit and injured by hailstones of more than 10 centimeters. A 20-month-old girl was shot in the head and rushed to the Tureta hospital in Girona with a severe head injury. The little girl did not make it and died in the night due to the serious injuries sustained.

The rain of hail bombs that has just fallen in La Bisbal d’Empordà. He has broken almost all car, motorcycle windows; it has pierced roofs, tables, chairs, broken lampposts; hurt people (hopefully no one seriously). The ambulances, police, firefighters do not stop ringing. Spooky pic.twitter.com/4YpVa2n6E1 — Irene?? Gavi30???? (@irenemellamoyo) August 30, 2022

The Meteorological Service of Catalonia has ensured that during the storm the maximum diameter of hailstones of the last 20 years was recorded. While residents have told local media and social networks that they have never seen anything like it, showing some photos in which only one grain can fill a hand.

The unusual size of the hail and the violence of the storm caused severe damage in the town. A second patient injured by the hail was discharged in the last few hours from the same hospital as the 20-month-old girl. Cars and house roofs are destroyed, and local firefighters received at least 39 calls during the storm.