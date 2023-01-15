“I wish there was a figure in theaters who kept an eye on things and that singers could ask for help. These things sometimes happen in full view,” she said. The woman’s testimony was preceded by an interview with American mezzo-soprano Patricia Wulf, the first performer to take the step of accusing Domingo.

“It was a known secret,” she said of situations like the one in which Domingo, whom she refers to as “a god” in the opera world, appeared in her dressing room knowing he was getting dressed, making advances or calling her at unsavory hours , and spoke of her husband as her “rival.”

The investigation by the Associated Press was joined by that of the Los Angeles Opera, where Placido was conductor, and that of the American Guild of Musical Artists AGMA.

The former vice president of Agma, the baritone Samuel Schulz, told on TV of an alleged half a million dollar agreement between the singer and the union not to publish an investigation that would have shown that 27 women, over 20 years had been subjected to inappropriate behavior.

Schulz decided to leak the report to the press, which is why, he said, he no longer holds a senior position in the union and no longer receives calls to perform. The Uruguayan soprano Luz del Alba Rubio was also interviewed, who denounced having been harassed by him in some situations and she confessed that she thought she was “the price to pay”.

However, he said there came a time when he couldn’t take it anymore. “I can’t give a kiss if I don’t feel like it, my singing, my preparation are not enough, do I have to do this to be worth it?”. A refusal that Placido Domingo did not take well: “He was very angry, he told me that I could have a good career”.