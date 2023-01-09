The body of a young woman, deprived of head and hands, was found in the sea, off a beach in the municipality of Marbella, Spain, by police officers. The Forensic Medicine Institute of Malaga will be responsible for carrying out the autopsy and identifying her body, a particularly complex procedure due to the absence of fingerprints and teeth. The woman may have died between 24 and 36 hours before being found, reports the local press, underlining that whoever committed the crime had the clear intention not to have the body easily identified.

Police sources, cited by the media, do not exclude any hypothesis for the moment, but the main clue is that the discovery may be linked to a settling of accounts between drug trafficking organizations on the Costa del Sol. In the same locality, about a year ago , the lifeless body of another woman was found in some bushes by the roadside.