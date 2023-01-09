Home World Spain, body without head and hands found in Marbella
World

Spain, body without head and hands found in Marbella

by admin
Spain, body without head and hands found in Marbella

The body of a young woman, deprived of head and hands, was found in the sea, off a beach in the municipality of Marbella, Spain, by police officers. The Forensic Medicine Institute of Malaga will be responsible for carrying out the autopsy and identifying her body, a particularly complex procedure due to the absence of fingerprints and teeth. The woman may have died between 24 and 36 hours before being found, reports the local press, underlining that whoever committed the crime had the clear intention not to have the body easily identified.

Police sources, cited by the media, do not exclude any hypothesis for the moment, but the main clue is that the discovery may be linked to a settling of accounts between drug trafficking organizations on the Costa del Sol. In the same locality, about a year ago , the lifeless body of another woman was found in some bushes by the roadside.

See also  A truce possible?The Russian-Ukrainian war is facing the worst moment, Putin or see Zelensky | Putin | Zelensky | Armistice | Russia-Ukraine negotiations | Russia | Ukraine | missiles | Kyiv | Kharkiv | martial law | anti-war | sanctions | Russian stock market |

You may also like

Earthquake in Indonesia: tsunami warning goes off

Qatargate, Belgian investigators arriving in Milan. Waiting for...

The virus infection rate in Henan is nearly...

Italian mines in Ukraine, the disinformatia of the...

Thanksgiving in Poland for Benedict XVI’s life and...

Khamenei and morality on Twitter: “Western women exploited...

Israel, far-right minister Ben Gvir bans the Palestinian...

Brazil, the testimony of the Italian inside the...

Brazil: who Bolsonaro’s ultra-right militants are and what...

The faithful line up to pray at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy