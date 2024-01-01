Spain celebrates the arrival of the year 2024 with some 15,000 people in Sol and celebrations throughout the country

Thousands Celebrate New Year in Spain

The arrival of 2024 was celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement in Spain, as people gathered in various cities to welcome the new year. In Madrid, up to 15,000 people gathered in Puerta del Sol to ring in the new year with a festive atmosphere.

In a show of security measures, a deployment of 800 National Police officers ensured the safety of the celebrations in the capital. This was an increase from the previous year, with an additional 200 officers present, reflecting the reinforced level 4 terrorist alert.

In Valencia, the new year was welcomed with a spectacular display of fireworks, with four simultaneous fireworks displays using two tons of gunpowder. The festivities lasted for about eight minutes, creating a dazzling and memorable experience for those in attendance.

Meanwhile, Barcelona bid farewell to 2023 with a pyrotechnics and drones party on Avenida de la Reina María Cristina. The sky was illuminated with almost half a thousand drones flying 250 meters above sea level, drawing the image of grapes and marking the 12 bells at midnight.

Overall, the new year celebrations in Spain were marked by joyous and lively gatherings, with people coming together to usher in the arrival of 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

