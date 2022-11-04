Listen to the audio version of the article

Spain closed airspace for about 40 minutes over Catalonia and other regions on Friday morning, causing delays to about 300 flights, due to the passage of the remains of a Chinese rocket, which then fell into the Pacific Ocean off Mexico.

“Due to the risk associated with the passage of the CZ-5B space object through Spanish airspace, flights were suspended from 9.38 to 10.18 in Catalonia and other regions,” said the emergency service of Catalonia on its Twitter account. .

According to Spanish airport operator Aena, 300 of the 5,484 flights scheduled for Friday at its 46 Spanish airports have been delayed due to air traffic restrictions. The Chinese space agency said the remains of China‘s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere at 18.08 Beijing time: most of it burned out and the rest landed in the Pacific Ocean with coordinates 101.9 degrees west, 9.9 degrees north, nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) southwest of Acapulco, Mexico.

He left China on 31 October

The rocket left southern China on October 31 to deliver the last module of the Chinese space station. It was the fourth flight of the Long March 5B since its inaugural launch in May 2020. During the first launch, fragments of the rocket’s booster landed in Cote d’Ivoire, damaging several buildings in the West African nation, although they were not Debris from the second flight landed harmlessly in the Indian Ocean, while the remains of the third fell into the Sulu Sea, Philippines.

Re-entry of a rocket into the atmosphere is a common practice internationally, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said during a regular briefing on Friday when asked if China had taken steps to reduce the risks. Zhao said the likelihood of causing damage to air and ground activities is “extremely low”.