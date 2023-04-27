Spain, Congress approves rent ceiling law. And Sanchez announces the construction of 20,000 new public housing

A measure to regulate a rental market which, especially in big cities, sees prices out of control and tenants increasingly strangled by rental costs. After Portugalwhich in February decided to buy the abandoned houses, say goodbye to golden visas and licenses for Airbnbalso the Congress of Deputies Spanish, Congress of Deputies gave the green light to a law with various provisions in the field of housing policiesespecially concerning the rentals. The law establishes, among other things, ceilings for increases in amounts in case of renewal of a contract e limits temporary also for new contracts applicable by local administrations in areas with a particularly “hot” real estate market.

In general terms, the aim is to avoid situations of exorbitant prices, a common concern of many citizens, particularly in more populous cities. The new law, which will now continue its parliamentary process in the Senate, also provides that the fees in favor of agencies in cases of signature of a new lease do not end up at the expense of tenantsas often happens nowadays. Also including protective measures for people at risk evicted and incentives a owners which help to keep rental prices down.

The rule, the result of an agreement between the government formations (Socialist Party e United We Can) and some parliamentary partners, passed to Congress with 176 votes in favour, 167 against and one abstention. “We are laying the foundations of one new housing policyto give an answer to a real problem of citizens and which is the origin of 70% of inequalities in our country”, he commented in statements broadcast by Spanish public television Sánchez.

On April 25, the Spanish premier had announced in Senate that the government will provide for the construction of “20,000 new public housing on land owned by the Ministry of Defence through the public enterprise The fence“, which add up to the previous projects for a total of 113,000 more public housing “for young not families who cannot afford an apartment and a rent”. “We are going to launch the most grande promotion of public housing and affordable rents over the past decades,” he said Sanchezexplaining that in the coming years the government will make 183,000 apartments available for rent at affordable prices, “compared to the 1,600 envisaged by the People’s Party during his rule neoliberal“. “Over the next five years we will increase the development of public housing by more than 50%, to leave behind the figure of 3% of public housing, and try to reach the European average of 9%, aiming for countries that reach up to 20% %,” added the Spanish leader.