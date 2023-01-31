Home World Spain, couple killed at home: one of the victims is Italian
Spain, couple killed at home: one of the victims is Italian

Spain, couple killed at home: one of the victims is Italian

A man and a woman were found dead, with gunshot wounds, in a house in La Línea de La Concepción in Spain, a town in the province of Cadiz on the border with Gibraltar. The newspaper reports it South Newspaperexplaining that the national police are investigating the place.

Police sources confirm that the man is of Swiss nationality and the woman Italian, defined as “middle-aged” and have long lived in the locality of La Alcaidesa. The police would be investigating a possible femicide-suicide, in which the man would have shot the woman and then committed suicide.

The first clues to emerge from the investigation into the case give credence to the hypothesis that it was a femicide-suicide, according to the news agency Efe. The same newspaper indicates that the two dead people are a 65-year-old man of Italian nationality and a 64-year-old woman of Swiss nationality. It would be a couple.

In statements to the media, the mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, said he was “dismayed” by the incident. “We are awaiting confirmation, but everything suggests that it is a case of gender-based violence,” he added.

