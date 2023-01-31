Home World Spain: couple killed at home, one of the victims Italian
World

Spain: couple killed at home, one of the victims Italian

by admin
Spain: couple killed at home, one of the victims Italian

A man and a woman were found dead, shot dead, in a house in the town of de The Conception Line (Cádiz). The Spanish police investigate and the first investigations show that one of the victims is of Italian nationality. They reported it to theAnsa sources close to the investigators. The other victim would be of Swiss nationality.

Brussels, stabbing in the metro: three injured, one of which seriously in the station of the EU institutions

by the Foreign editorial staff

According to Spanish public television Tve and other media, the most accredited hypothesis is that it is a case of alleged femicide-suicide, but the hypothesis is not currently confirmed by the police.

See also  White House official: China is trying to stabilize relations with the United States in the short term | Campbell | China | United States | Indo-Pacific | Taiwan | Wolf Warriors Diplomacy | Beijing

You may also like

Spain, couple killed at home: one of the...

Alec Baldwin indicted in death on set of...

Boeing delivers the latest “Queen of the Skies”:...

Why Is Israel Silent As Washington Talks About...

Gold, demand at record level since 2011: “colossal”...

The U.S. winter storm returns: 40 million people...

A bear on Mars? From NASA the bizarre...

Chips and spare parts, everything comes to Russia....

No to pension reform, more and more French...

The U.S. winter storm returns: 40 million people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy