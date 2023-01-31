A man and a woman were found dead, shot dead, in a house in the town of de The Conception Line (Cádiz). The Spanish police investigate and the first investigations show that one of the victims is of Italian nationality. They reported it to theAnsa sources close to the investigators. The other victim would be of Swiss nationality.

30 January 2023



According to Spanish public television Tve and other media, the most accredited hypothesis is that it is a case of alleged femicide-suicide, but the hypothesis is not currently confirmed by the police.