Spain defeated Croatia in the Nations League final | Sport

Spain defeated Croatia in the Nations League final

Spain defeated Croatia in the Nations League final

Spain won the League of Nations and lifted the trophy.

Spain won the Nations League by beating Croatia in the final on penalties. Dani Carvajal “poked” the ball in the last penalty shoot-out and thus brought his team a penalty, and all this after Bruno Petković’s miss in the last attempt of “Vatreni”.

The fans cheered for Luka Modrić to stay, the defeat was very hard for him, and it remains to be seen whether with this painful defeat in Rotterdam the greatest Croatian player in history ended his career in the national team after as many as 165 games, appearances in the final of the 2018 World Cup and bronze medals won at the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Spain used five of their six penalties in the final, starting with a goal by Real’s new player Joselu to Carvajal’s “poke”. Between those two shots, Rodri, Merino and Asensio scored, while only Aymeric Laporte was not accurate. On the other hand, among the Croats, Nikola Vlašić, Marcelo Brozović, Luka Modrić and Ivan Perišić were accurate, and before Petković, only Lovro Majer had not used a penalty. And that’s how Croatia was left without a trophy in the final, in which they gave the last drop of sweat and in the end, they didn’t have luck or peace from the “white spot”.

