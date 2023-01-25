Algeciras. A man killed one and injured four others after breaking into a church brandishing a samurai sword. The attack took place this evening in the town of Algeciras, in the extreme south of Spain.

According to the very first news from the Andalusian town, the attack took place in the parish of San Isidro in Algeciras, in the southern province of Cadiz. Among the wounded, and in serious condition, there would also be the parish priest.

The perpetrator of the gesture, allegedly of Moroccan origin, was arrested.