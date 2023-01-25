Home World Spain, enters two churches with a machete and attacks the faithful: one dead and 4 injured. We are investigating for terrorism
Spain, enters two churches with a machete and attacks the faithful: one dead and 4 injured. We are investigating for terrorism

Spain, enters two churches with a machete and attacks the faithful: one dead and 4 injured. We are investigating for terrorism

Machete attack in two different churches in southern Spain, in which the sacristan was killed and the parish priest seriously injured, along with other people. As reported by The world, four would be injured in the attack that took place in the parish of San Isidro in Algeciras, in the southern province of Cadiz. The perpetrator of the gesture, Yassine Kansara 25-year-old of Moroccan origin, was stopped.

For the moment, the reasons for the crime and whether there may be a religious motivation behind it are not known. According to the Spanish newspaper, the man would have gone around 8pm to the church of San Isidro, located in one of the most popular neighborhoods of the city, and after discussing with the parish priest, he would have stabbed him with a machete. Subsequently, the attacker would have moved to the church of Nuestra Señora de la Palma, the main one in the city, and there he killed the sacristan, Diego Valencia.

The Spanish National Prosecutor’s Office has opened a terrorism investigation. This was reported by judicial sources a Europa press. The perpetrator of the attacks was detained by the police. “I strongly condemn the crime. Intolerance will never have a place in our society,” wrote the governor of Andalusia on Twitter Juanma Moreno.

