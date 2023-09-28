Spain, fear in Jerez de la Frontera: 14-year-old student stabs five people at school

Paura in Andalusia, to Jerez de la Frontera. One 14-year-old student stabbed five people in a school in the neighborhood of San jose worker. The victims, three teachers and two pupils, are not in danger of life, according to the Spanish authorities. The attacker was arrested by the police.

It all started at 8.25 in the morning: the student, a student of third year of middle school of public school Armada, attacked teachers and classmates for reasons still unknown. He had two knives with him. A classmate of the 14-year-old said that the boy entered the classroom five minutes late compared to the start of lessons: shortly after he took out knives from his backpack and injured a classmate, shouting “I’ll kill you”. The boy then struck the biology teacher, who intervened to block him, with a slash in the eye: he then went out into the corridor, from which he then reached a nearby classroom and struck two other teachers and a boy in the general commotion.

None of the four people taken to hospital appear to be in danger of life. The most delicate situation is that of the biology teacher who was injured in the eyelid: the teacher was subjected to a surgerywhich however affected only the eyelid and did not involve the eyeball.

Two other teachers and a student at the school suffered minor injuries, while the third student did not require hospital care, according to The country.

The Spanish Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, made it known that he had been in contact with the institute authorities since early morning, to whom he expressed his support. The school unions also expressed solidarity with the people who were stabbed, also underlining the need to “implement measures to ensure that educational centers are always safe spaces”, warning that this episode “is the result of a society that uses violence with increasing frequency”. frequency”.

Finally, also the general secretary of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, César García Magánexpressed his solidarity by asking for the unity of all institutions in favor of “human and moral” training that guarantees the mental health of young people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

