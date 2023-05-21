Spain, former ETA terrorists candidates for administrative elections. Basque gambling monopolizes the debate, Sánchez: “Legal but indecent”

No one would have expected that the first week of the election campaign for the administrative elections in Spain would have ended with only one theme at the center of the debate, theAND. We haven’t talked about anything else for days. The terrorist organization of Basque countrywhich 12 years ago announced the end of the armed struggle and five years ago its dissolution, has become the protagonist of the debates after the Basque party eh Bildu had presented a list of municipal candidates which included 44 former members of ETA, including seven convicted of blood crimes. Bildu is a coalition of Basque pro-independence parties founded in 2012, which includes Eusko Alkartasuna, Aralar, Alternatiba and Sortu, successor of Batasuna, the political arm of ETA. It is a legal party, in whose statute it rejects any form of violence, including terrorist violence. Faced with harsh criticism from the government, collectives of victims of terrorism and the opposition, the seven candidates announced that if elected they will resign their duties. However, the Popular Party (PP) took advantage of the situation, especially the candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, which has taken the controversy to the extreme. “ETA is alive,” he said last Thursday, horrifying the families of the victims.

The presence of former members of ETA on the electoral lists of Bildu in the Basque Country and Navarra, denounced by the Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite), took the prime minister by surprise, Pedro Sanchezwho was traveling to the United States for a meeting with Joe Biden. From the White House he stated: “There are things that can be legal, but they are not decent, and this is one of those (…) the only thing these people can bring to public life is a message of forgiveness, reparation and repentance”. The Covite collective immediately denounced in a statement the seriousness of the party’s decision, calling it “a danger to democracy”. With Sánchez’s statements, the government hoped to close the issue as soon as possible and return to electoral promises. On the contrary, it was only the beginning of a controversy that immediately took on electoral goals. The Popular Party, through its leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoó, was quick to publicly recall the government agreements with Bildu which during the legislature made it possible to adopt important laws: the last of all, the one on housing. The ultra Vox party, on the other hand, has once again clamored for the Basque party to be made illegal.

In the face of criticism, Bildu backed down. In a letter published in the newspaper I amthe seven former ETA members convicted of blood crimes and on the electoral roll announced that they will resign their duties in case they are elected. The decision of the members of Bildu was followed by the response of justice, questioned by the association of victims Dignity and Justice on the inclusion of former terrorists in the lists, which confirmed the eligibility of candidates since they had already served their sentence and the years of incapacitation. Again, when it was thought possible to turn the page and abandon the controversy, the tone has escalated, especially with the insistence of Isabel Díaz Ayuso who calls for the banning of Bildu, exactly as Vox does. However, the Populars themselves exclude this possibility given that justice has already ruled in this regard, establishing that the Basque party is a democratic training. In a meeting with journalists, Ayuso defended his position thus: “Bildu are not the heirs of ETA; is ETA (…) ETA is aliveis in power, lives off our money, threatens our institutions, wants to destroy Spain, and deprive millions of Spaniards of their constitutional rights”.

The president’s statements horrified the victims of terrorism who did not remain silent. Paul Romerojournalist, son of Lieutenant Colonel Juan Romero Álvarez assassinated by ETA in 1993 in Madrid, wrote in a tweet, addressing Ayuso: “Stop saying these atrocities. Spare me the pain of hearing that ETA lives on. I ask you please, if you really want to respect the victims of terrorism who are fighting for memory and for justice”. Also consuelo ordonez, president of Covite and sister of Gregorio Ordoñez, popular deputy of the Basque parliament assassinated by ETA in San Sebastian in 1995, replied to the candidate of the PP. “She is there trivialization pure, they do not respect the dead, they will not respect their family members.” She also joined the criticisms Maria Jauregui, daughter of Juan Maria Jauregui, socialist politician assassinated by ETA in 2000 in Toulouse, who criticized Ayuso for his lack of respect for the victims: “Not everything is true in politics. It is indecent,” she declared.