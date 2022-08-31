A 20-month-old girl died in the Catalan town of La Bisbal d’Empordà (Spain) after being hit by a large grain during a strong hailstorm yesterday evening: local administration sources reported to Iberian media such as Catalan public television and the Efe agency. Shot in the head, the little girl was transported to the hospital in serious condition and died during the night. The strong hailstorm yesterday surprised the inhabitants of La Bisbal d’Empordà and other towns in the province of Girona, explains the newspaper La Vanguardia. Some grains that fell to the ground had a diameter of 10 centimeters, as shown by an image published by the Catalan meteorological agency (Meteocat). Some people suffered minor injuries, while several cars, roofs and other items were damaged