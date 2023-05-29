Spain, how the municipals went and why they are so important. The triumph of the Popolari, the alarm of the socialists, the crisis of Podemos. And the “spectrum” of Vox grows

The most appropriate expression to describe the result of the Spanish administrative elections was used by the outgoing socialist president of the community of Aragón, Javier Lambanwhich he defined the advance of the popular in local and regional governments as one”tsunami”. This Sunday, in fact, the Spain it is colored by sky blueafter the undisputed victory of the Pp con more than 7 million votesagainst i 6.3 of the socialists. The Spaniards were called to the polls to choose the representatives of 12 autonomous communities e 8,087 municipalities, on the first big election day after the pandemic. In many places the margin of victory has been a few thousand votes and it will be necessary to wait for the post-election agreements. However, the trends of this election are clear: Ciudadanos disappears from the political map and its votes are almost totally absorbed by the popular. Vox improves in many localities and assumes a key role to allow popular to to govern in different municipalities and communities. The Psoe his expectations worsen six months before the general election, e We can radically reduces its representation in various municipalities and communities.

The main results

The most awaited result of these elections was that of Community Valenciana socialist bastion that has passed into the hands of the Pp (40 seats) which, however, will need Vox to be able to govern. The same happened in Estremadurawhere is the Psoe it was the party with the most votes but did not reach the absolute majority, which instead the popular ones reach together with Vox (28+5), Aragon (28 seats of the PP and 7 of Vox), Balearics (25 PP, 8 Vox) e cantabria (15 PP and 4 Vox). Ne The Rioja and in the community of Madridhowever, the Pp got the absolute majority (with 17 and 71 seats respectively) and the reconfirmed governor Isabel Diaz Ayuso will be able to govern autonomously, as well as in the municipal government of the Spanish capital (with 29 seats) which reaffirmed its consent for the mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida. The PSOE maintained the government of the community Castile La Mancha with only one seat of difference (17) compared to the sum of Pp and Vox (16).

Among the most important cities in which there was a vote, the PP recovers Seville e Valenciawhere however it will need to Vox. A Barcelona we will have to wait until after the elections to find out who will govern the city. Xavier Triascandidate of Together for Catalonia (centre-right independentists, 11 seats), received the most votes. After him the socialist Jaume Collboni (10 seats) and There is Colau (9 seats). The outgoing mayor, standard-bearer of Barcelona in Comù (Podemos area), will not be able to repeat the mandate but will be essential to choose who will support between the two candidates for mayor.

Towards the political elections at the end of the year

Campaigning for this Sunday’s election was atypical. The topics of debate on which the candidates were preparing to discuss – salute, instruction, mobility among others – have been completely clouded by the controversy over the Basque regional party lists collect and from several cases of fraud electoral. From the outset, the campaign was played out not at the local but at the national level, with the popular leader Alberto Nuñez Feijóo decided on condemning the agreements between the government and the Basque formation e Pedro Sanchez who took advantage of the electoral meetings to announce a flurry of news social measures (as the cinema for two euros for those over 65).

However, the results of this electoral round suggest some trends with the general election looming. At the municipal rallies of 2019, in a moment of profound crisis, the Popular Party had gotten 1.6 million votes down than the socialists. At that moment, however, in the political space of the right there was a third formation, citizenswhose votes, as expected, were absorbed almost totally by the popular in this electoral round. citizenswhich had arrived​​ in 2019 to be the third force in the Congress of Deputies, only after Psoe and Pp, he decreed his own this Sunday political deathwhich will likely be confirmed by the general election at the end of the year.

The ultra-right of Vox improves its results and becomes a decisive political force for the popular to be able to govern several municipalities and autonomous communities. It is consolidating in the municipal and regional institutions and the question now is whether this scenario can occur in the general elections in six months, in the event of a victory for the PP without an absolute majority. Feijóo has repeated on several occasions that will not allow Vox to enter governments led by the PP but the far-right party, with this Sunday’s results, will raise its voice to obtain institutional representation. This scenario recalls when Feijóo came to preside over the party after the previous leader’s ousting, Pablo Married. Early elections had just been held in Castilla e Leon, where Vox entered the popular-led regional government. At that moment the Galician leader distanced himself from this choice, shifting the political responsibility for the agreement onto the regional president, Alfonso Fernandez Manueco. Now, however, there are many territories at stake and the most probable scenario is that the “moderate”-led center-right will have to give in to Vox’s requests in order to be able to govern.

Beyond citizensAlso We can suffered one forte debacle and has lost representation in several municipal and regional governments: a Madrid, for example, has not passed the threshold either in the municipality or in the community. The bad results of United We Can they are also partly explained by the fragmentation of the political space a left of the Psoe. The launch of the training of the vice president of the government and minister of labour, Yolanda Diaz, has caused some tension between the formations that have not yet decided whether they will present themselves together in the general elections (Diaz did not run for the regional elections). A problem that analysts have warned about for some time and which is reflected in the surveys. The last of 40dBpublished in early May and made for The country and the Chain BEalso includes summerthe new training launched by Yolanda Diaz. The latter did not participate in these elections but she will run for Politics. According to estimates, it could become the fourth political force. However, the division between We can e summer – also for the mechanisms of the electoral law that rewards the largest parties – would cause a major loss of seats for the left.

A new electoral campaign begins, between disappointment and euphoria

The reactions to the results of these elections reflect the situation of current Spanish politics. On the one hand the PSOE has acknowledged defeatstating that starting tomorrow “they will get to work immediately” to analyze what went wrong e change strategy. At the headquarters of citizens they could not help but ascertain the near extinction of the party that will surely not survive the generals, and in United We Can they recognized the failure of these elections, which perhaps went worse than they believed, in which they lost part of their representation.

At the headquarters of Vox instead he reigned there satisfactionaware of having become decisive for PP. The greatest celebration, however, was experienced by the popular in front of their seat with hundreds of voters who waited for the mayor of Madrid to leave, Jose Luis Martinez Almeidafrom the Chairwoman of the community, Isabel Diaz Ayusoand the party leader feijóo. In an atmosphere of euphoriain which everyone shouted in unison “President, President”, the Galician leader said that this day marks “the beginning of a new cycle” which will end with the end-of-year elections. In these weeks we will get to know the political agreements who will govern municipalities and regions. What is certain, however, is that in the next six months the country will live in a constant electoral climate. In fact, the campaign for the end-of-year general elections begins today, during which all eyes will be on the Spainwho will also have to preside over the semester European.