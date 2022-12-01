Home World Spain, identified five letters with explosives: one was addressed to Prime Minister Sánchez
World

Spain, identified five letters with explosives: one was addressed to Prime Minister Sánchez

by admin
Spain, identified five letters with explosives: one was addressed to Prime Minister Sánchez

Five letters containing pyrotechnic material identified in Spain within a week: the last to be communicated is the one that was addressed to the President of the Spanish Government on 24 November Pedro Sanchez.

The news was released by the Ministry of the Interior after two similar parcels were sent yesterday to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, where an employee was slightly injured when the parcel was opened, and to the Instalaza company.

See also  Shen Zhou: The US military is preparing for another war while fighting a half-time war | Ukraine | Combat Strength | Taiwan

You may also like

Musk, what is Neuralink: the chip in the...

The outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has...

Bakhmut, Ukraine’s fiercest battle

Protests in Iran, Trita Parsi: “They threaten the...

China loosens its “zero Covid” strategy, driven by...

Throwing 250 billion yuan, Japan plans to develop...

The Archbishop of Canterbury visits Kiev and denounces...

European stocks rise across the board, euro zone...

China, new easing of anti-Covid restrictions: “Quarantines at...

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy