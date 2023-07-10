Spain is looking for tellers and tellers

Legislative elections will be held in Spain on Sunday 23 July: they are not only early elections, but also the first in the democratic history of the country to take place in the month of July. Holding an election in the middle of summer is problematic for several reasons, including a lack of people’s engagement and attention in election campaigns and low turnouts. The Spanish authorities are also having difficulty finding tellers for polling stations.

In July, temperatures in almost all of Spain exceed 35 degrees, with peaks of over 40 degrees in the south, and it is estimated that about 10 of the nearly 37 million people eligible to vote will be on vacation that weekend. Spanish law requires each polling station to have a president and two tellers, chosen by drawing lots from registered voters. Those selected are obliged to work for at least 12 hours, are paid 70 euros and risk a fine and up to a year in prison if they fail to show up. You may be exempt for serious health or family reasons and if you work in a sector deemed essential, such as medicine.

For the July elections, the government decided that anyone who could demonstrate that they had booked and paid for a trip before May 29, when Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he would bring the elections forward, could also refuse to work in polling stations. after the disappointing results obtained by his party, the Socialist Party, in local elections.

An official from the electoral commission of the city of León in northwest Spain interviewed anonymously from the online journal Politico, he said there are hundreds of positions still vacant. Anticipating a high number of defections, the city government had drawn nine people for each seat. However, in addition to those who had already booked their holidays, around 200 selected people who had tickets for a festival in the neighboring autonomous community of Asturias they have been exempted.

Many more are trying to avoid the postal workers and police officers who deliver summons letters. The official said they had “received reports of people refusing to answer the intercom or hiding when police showed up,” adding that authorities have already started filing complaints against those suspected of avoiding the police. delivery.

León is not the only city that has this problem: in Zaragoza, the capital of Aragon, a region in the northwest of the country bordering Catalonia, thousands of voters asked to be exempt from serving. In Cadiz, a well-known seaside resort in southern Spain, almost half places are still to be assigned and it is hard to find staff especially in very touristy neighborhoods where there are almost no residents left. In Soria, one of Spain’s least populated provinces, a lack of suitable people in some towns has led officials to summon more from nearby cities. To entice citizens to work at polling stations, the PortAventura theme park in Catalonia he said which will offer free admission to all those who can prove they have served on Election Day.

If there is still a shortage of tellers on election day, the authorities will be able to force those who turn up to vote first to serve. This happens with every election, but usually it’s a phenomenon limited to a few cases across the country caused by last-minute unexpected events or oversights. However, it is probable that, given the current situation, this year many will go to the polls only in the afternoon, to avoid the risk of being recruited on the spot.

