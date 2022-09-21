Home World Spain, maxi fine of 79 million to Glovo: he violated the “rider law”
Spain, maxi fine of 79 million to Glovo: he violated the "rider law"

Spain, maxi fine of 79 million to Glovo: he violated the “rider law”

High fine in Spain for Glovo, a home delivery platform: the company was sanctioned for an amount of almost 79 million euros, as it was held responsible for violating a rule known as the “rider law”, which recognizes as employees, and not as self-employed, the delivery boys who work for these companies. As indicated by radio Cadena Ser and other Iberian media, the Ministry of Labor holds Glovo responsible for not having adapted the contracts of over 10,600 of its riders according to the new legislation. The workers in question are operational in the areas of Barcelona and Valencia. “We are faced with” false self-employed “(workers who, in practice, are subject to an employment relationship but officially are considered VAT numbers), and the weight of the law will fall on this company”, Yolanda told the Spanish press. Díaz, Minister of Labor. “This company is obstructing labor inspectors, and this is very serious in a social, democratic and legal state, where companies have to respect the law,” she added.

