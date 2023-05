MADRID – From 9 this morning, 35 million Spaniards are called to the polls to renew the administrations of 12 regions (most, but excluding some important autonomies such as Catalonia, the Basque Country, Andalusia and Galicia) and over 8,000 municipalities (including all major cities, from Madrid to Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Bilbao). An administrative vote which, however, also has the value of a very important national test just 7 months after the legislative ones, scheduled for December.