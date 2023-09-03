spain out of mundobasket | Sports

In an incredible ending, Spain is eliminated from Mundobasket. The ball went out of the hoop!

The Canadian national team defeated Spain in the deciding game at Mundobasket and in a dramatic finish advanced to the quarterfinals. There they will play against Slovenia and the winner of that match will play in the semi-finals against the better team from the duel between Serbia and Lithuania. These are all the pairs of the quarterfinals, defined after Alex Abrines’ three-pointer “leaked” from the hoop, for the final result: Spain – Canada 85:88!

Italy – USA Germany – Latvia Lithuania – Serbia Canada – Slovenia

So, as many as six European selections will perform in the eliminations, which will make it drastically more difficult for everyone to fight for a place at the Olympic Games in Paris, where only the two best-placed teams from the Old Continent will be placed. However, the news of the day is certainly that America ended up in the “upper” part of the skeleton with a shock defeat by Lithuania, while Serbia remained in the lower part, which means that Svetislav Pešić’s team cannot meet Steve Kerr’s team in the eventual finals. .

All the finals matches will be played in the Philippines, and in the end the pairs were defined mostly by the leader of the Canadians, NBA superstar Shay Giljus Alexander, who led the Canadians in a tense finale and scored as many as 30 points, while NBA villain Dillon Brooks added 22, although he could have be excluded after the referees “pardoned” him in a situation in which they could have awarded him an exclusion, another unsportsmanlike. Along with those two, Canada was led by RJ Barrett with 16 points.

On the other hand, the most effective among the Spaniards was Willy Hernangomez with 25 points, Santiago Aldama gave 20, and Alex Abrines 11. The ball was in Abrines’ hands when Spain went for overtime, but he did not hit the target from a long distance, but the ball played around the hoop, then fell out of it… So Spain was left without a place and thus said goodbye to the title that it sensationally won four years ago in China.

