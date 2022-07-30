It has resisted for two hundred years among the masculine symbols of formal occasions, so much so that learning to knot it marks the transition to adulthood of children from all over the world. The tie, perhaps antiquated and uncomfortable, but still an irreplaceable accessory of certain ceremonials, above all that of politics, seriously risks ending up in the attic, labeled as a useless tinsel as well as politically incorrect due to the great heat and the need to find new stratagems to reduce