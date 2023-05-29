Spain, Prime Minister Sànchez has resigned: early elections called for 23 July. “We need a clarification of the will of the people”

In Spain he first Pedro Sanchez resigned and called a snap election for the 23 July. It is the effect of the election results of administrative who have seen the triumph of People’s Party and roll back the progressive alliance formed by socialists (led by Sànchez himself) and by the parties to their left. There Spain would go back to vote a December. “We need a clarification of the will of the Spanish people – explained Sànchez – a clarification of the policies that the national government must apply and a clarification of the political forces that must guide this phase. Exists one foolproof method to resolve these doubts. This method is the democracy and, therefore, I believe that the best thing is that the Spaniards take the floor and express themselves without delay to define the political direction of the country”. Sánchez had been in office since June 2, 2018.

The premier – who has long embodied a possible model of the European left also for the rejection at “wide agreements” – therefore, the electoral defeat of the progressive front is shouldered. “I personally take charge of the results and I think it is necessary to give an answer” he explains in a speech from Moncloa, the seat of the Spanish government. The extraordinary Council of Ministers in the afternoon will provide the legal framework for the decision announced by Sanchez, he specifies The country.

The gesture of the socialist leader can be interpreted in various ways. The first and most obvious is that of an attempt to contain or limit a probable defeat by giving less time to the Popular Party to feed their pool of votes. But when he speaks of “clarification of political forces” Sànchez could not only mention the trivial mechanism of government alternation. But he may also have sent a message to all of his allies. In recent months, disagreements and quarrels within the governing coalition between the socialists and their “junior partners” have multiplied. But there has also been a progressive division in the left-left area, between Podemos and the other left-wing acronyms, regional and otherwise.

Against the backdrop of Sànchez’s decision there are in fact many scenarios in which to frame the political situation in Spain. The result of local vote of the weekend – in which the voters of over 8 thousand Municipalities e twelve regions – was far from trivial. On the one hand there is the advance of the Match populari.e. the main opposing formation of the socialists, who have regained share by essentially absorbing the electorate that was citizens, a “breaking” party which is based on a liberal-democratic platform and of which this last election has decreed almost extinction. On the other hand, against an all in all slight decline in the PSOE, there is a retreat of the electorate to its left represented in particular by We can but in whose area also rises the rising star of Yolanda Diazthe Minister of Labor who founded the new political entity summer. The latter did not attend these administrations and was ready to take the field in the December Policies, but the debate was consumed on the entry (or not) of We can in this new covenant. On the other hand the People’s Party – first force in many Municipalities, even “unsuspected”, such as Seville e Valencia – has the big knot to untie about his future: to govern or not together with the extreme right of Vox? In many cities and regions, the contribution of the post-Franco force will be essential for having a majority. And this is likely to happen at the national level as well. The leader of the PP Alberto Núñez Feijóo he has often repeated that he does not want to make alliances with Vox but the reality could be more concrete than the wishes. The theme of alliances is relatively recent in Spain, compared, for example, to what has always happened in Italy: the political system has in fact always been two-party (popular on one side, socialists on the other) until the advent of breaking formations such as We can e citizens and more recently the same Vox.