MADRID – A 29-year-old Spanish computer scientist, Alejandro Colomarhe showed up naked at the entrance to the City of Justice of Valencia, to the surprise of the security team who guarded the premises, intending to attend his trial after being fined by the administrative court for not wearing clothes in public. The young man, who works for a North American company, turns out to be a repeat offender in these types of sanctions: behind him, in fact, he also has another sentence for having entered naked even in a police station, accumulating fines for a total of almost 3,000 EUR. According to elDiario.esthe Valencian computer scientist argues that it is “a legal practice” and, therefore, defends his right to exercise it.

“I would have liked to enter naked,” Colomar told the press outside the court, but the agents of the Guardia civil, who guarded the entrances, forced him to get dressed and, after a long discussion, finally authorized him to attend his hearing. “I have always gone to nudist beaches since I was a child and have never had any problems with nudity. One day I looked on the Internet and saw that it was legal and started doing it,” the nudist pointed out.

“It is very likely that the matter will end up in the Constitutional Court,” said his lawyer Paul Moraaccording to which his client received fines for an alleged violation ofarticle 37 of the “gag law“, which refers to obscene exhibitionism.” What we are contesting is whether going naked on the street is actually a crime “, underlined the lawyer, remarking that the law in this regard, in fact, is not” clear. “Colomar also gave strength. in the words of his lawyer: “I was fined because the police basically do not know the laws”, he commented, “and now I will prove that even legally I can go around like this”.