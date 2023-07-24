Spain shows us that to win you have to talk to the brain of the people. Other than in Italy

The results of last Sunday’s Spanish general election appear much more comforting than expected, registering a limited affirmation of the right of the PP and a clear rather ruinous setback of the neo-Francoist and Melonian one of Vox. And another positive surprise comes from the good result of Sumar’s true left, the group led by Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz.

Now the only possible government, parliamentary data in hand, is the one formed by Psoe e summer, with the support of the various autonomous formations of Catalonia, the Basque Country, Galicia and the Canary Islands. This coalition would in fact have 180 seats out of 350.

It is a more than practicable hypothesis, which has as its only alternative a new recourse to the polls within a few months. Instead, the door must be barred at every attempt right-wing government both in the form of a monochromatic minority of the PP, and even more so of a coalition, equally minority, between the moderate neo-Francoists who belong to this party and the extremist ones grouped under the racist and homophobic banners of Vox.

In both cases, it is about reaffirm and further qualify the program of the left coalition, centered on the parallel and complementary affirmation of social and civil rights. A program that sees from one side the fight against precariousness and for the minimum wage and on the other that for women’s rights and those of migrants and LGBT people. And of course the strengthening of measures to protect the environment and against climate changea phenomenon which, as the tragic and torrid everyday reality shows us, especially in Italy, affects above all the poorest sectors of the population, those who cannot afford air conditioning and are forced to work like beasts in these inhumane conditions to the point of losing their lives in some cases, despite the ignorant and troglodytic right-wings who persist in affirming that the environment is something for the rich and that we are faced with the usual summer normality (see the indecent banalities blurted out by Feltri, Giambruno & C. for the benefit of the shameful government indolence in the matter).

The first thing Spain shows us is that more radicalism is needed to contain and defeat the right on all floorsin clear denial of the bankruptcy strategies of Renzi-like “thinkers” who preach moderation by applying for the unlikely role of Feijóo of the future.

In addition to extending and further qualifying its platform in terms of social and civil rights, the left-wing coalition is called to give answers precise and convincing to the pro-independence forces, both of the left and of the centre, consolidating the historic autonomy of Catalonia, the Basque Country, Galicia and the Canary Islands and immediately proceeding with a generalized amnesty for the unjustifiable crimes of opinion which have struck, sometimes with heavy prison sentences, the leaders and militants of these forces.

It will also be necessary, especially in the face of the desperate deterioration of the Ukrainian conflict, to have greater courage in terms of international policy choicesacting as a point of reference for all those who would like a new Europe finally emancipated from the dictates of NATO and the United States.

In short, what the Spanish elections demonstrate to us is that to win, beating the obscene right-wings of patriarchy, racism and business above the law, we need an identity capable to talk to the brainto the heart and viscera of the people. In short, the exact opposite of what we have managed to do in Italy, where even the new left, intoxicated by repeated defeats, looks with envy and suspicion at Spain as well as at anyone who does not roll in the humiliating dust of defeat, almost as if an indispensable characteristic of the left must be the aptitude for losing, gaining the increasingly fragile adhesion of sectors ever more restricted of the population.

I am convinced that, if in Italy, but the discussion can be extended to all of Europe, we find ourselves in a situation like the present, the fault is not so much of the right wing who do their dirty job and best represent their own interests and those of the sectors of the ruling class that make use of them, but of the “left” incompetent and immature, from the confusing Schlein, to the galaxy of narcissistic and sectarian parties unable to speak to the masses and to gather their consent even in the context of the current catastrophic crisis of capitalism that we are experiencing. We must hope that the resistance of the Spanish left is a harbinger of successes and before that, fruitful second thoughts not only for them but also for us.

