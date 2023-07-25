Spain, the Catalan separatists in Sànchez: “Amnesty and referendum for the ok to the government”. But the prosecutor’s office is calling for the arrest of their leader

The day after the “tie” out of the polls, in Spain political forces begin to send themselves smoke signals in an attempt to start the (difficult) path to forming a new government. Alberto Núñez Feijóoleader del People’s Party, still hopes to get the job from King Felipe VI, strengthened by the primacy obtained in the general elections. But the road is uphill, because the conservatives – who will send 136 elected officials to Congress – lack forty parliamentary seats to reach the absolute majority Of 176: not even the support (not at all obvious) of the 33 deputies of theultra-right of Vox, which obtained a result far below expectations, losing 19 seats. Slightly higher, however, the chances of a new executive headed by the outgoing prime minister, the socialist Pedro Sanchez: against the odds, his party, the Psoe, held up and came close to the Populars, winning 122 seats. With the support of the 31 of Sumar (the progressive force led by the outgoing vice premier Yolanda Díaz) and of the seven of Erc (the Catalan leftist separatists), Sànchez, if commissioned by the king, could get to have the numbers for trust if even the seven elected Together for Cataloniathe Catalan nationalist coalition led by Carlos Puigdemontdecide to abstain or vote yes.

Armed with this bargaining power, Junts’ leadership has already set very strict conditions: in order not to hinder the birth of the executive, it is asking for ageneral amnesty for independent dentists on trial or convicted, which does not pass from “solutions with names and surnames” (ie partial), as well as theself-determination of Catalonia, i.e. the celebration of an independence referendum recognized by Madrid. “We will not be trapped in the web of the government of Spain. The independence movement cannot waste a situation like this. We will be true to our commitments to citizenship,” said the secretary general Jordi Turull. To further complicate the dialogue, then, there are the evolutions on the judicial side: just the day after the elections, Monday 24 July, the Prosecutor of the Supreme Court asked the judge to issue a arrest warrant e you detention for Puigdemont, MEP and former Catalan president who in 2017 led the secession attempt by referendum and has since fled abroad (currently in Belgium) to avoid prosecution for rebellion and embezzlement of public funds. The request came after the General Court of the European Union confirmed the withdrawal of parliamentary immunity enjoyed by Puigdemont. “One day you are decisive in forming the Spanish government, the next day Spain orders your arrest,” the Catalan leader comments caustically on Twitter.

One day you are decisive in order to form a Spanish government, the next day Spain orders your arrest. — krls.eth / Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) July 24, 2023

But not even the popular, “formal” winners of the electoral round, seem to want to give up the attempt to return to power after five years. In two interviews (on the radios zero wave e Rnethe spokesman of the party Borja Semper he spoke of a “clear and indisputable” victory, which “obliges” Feijóo to “take the initiative and open talks with the rest of the political forces”, of which the “first will be the Socialist Party” (PSOE): the former governor of Galicia, explained Semper, “will propose alternative forms of governance to Sànchez”. Translated, he will ask for an abstention from the PSOE in a possible vote of confidence, so as to start a minority executive led by him and supported by the Popolari. A perspective that however it is almost impossible for Sànchez to accept, due to his political history and the tones used in the electoral campaign. In that case, the only way would be the immediate return to the pollsof which the country has already gained experience in 2019 (when after the tie in April we returned to voting in November). “It is unprecedented that the candidate who lost the elections aspires to govern”, added the popular spokesman, insisting on the fact that “Spain’s governance cannot depend on those who do not have a project for the country”, referring to the pro-independence parties. The inauguration of the new Congress is scheduled for August 17thafter which the king will begin the consultations for the assignment of government.

In the afternoon, conservative party sources cited by the Spanish media informed that Feijóo “will contact shortly” also Vox, “to begin to know first-hand his impressions of the new legislature”. But among the ranks of the sovereign party led by Santiago Abascal – who also blames the PP for the electoral disaster – the prospect does not excite: “Everyone is aware that without the demonization of us, without the manipulation of our message, today we would not be talking about this situation. Throughout the campaign we had to suffer a hostile climate against us, created by media conditioned not only by the left but above all by the PP”, declared the party secretary Ignacio Garriga, number two of Abascal. The second criticism that Garriga has addressed to the popular is then that of having appealed to the so-called “useful vote” in order to remove the consensus from the sovereignists. “The useful vote requested by the PP was actually useful to Sànchez and to the left because it blocked the real alternative represented by Vox. They have the wrong opponent.” Hence the final lunge: “Yesterday I saw all the popular parties celebrate in their headquarters. They do well to be happy because when they do the math they got what they wanted, winning the elections and not going to government with us”. Words that are not the ideal premise for a discussion on a possible right-wing government, which in any case would not have the numbers to be born.

