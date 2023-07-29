Spain, the People’s Party takes away a seat from the socialists with the vote abroad: more complicated plans for Sánchez

MADRID. The equation that Pedro Sánchez will have to solve in order to form a new government in Spain is more complex today than it was 48 hours ago. Everything is due to a few handfuls of votes, coming from Madrid voters residing abroad: preferences counted in the last few hours and which – net of official confirmation – allow the Popular Party to snatch a seat in the Congress provisionally assigned to the socialists last July 23 after the general elections.

And so, the current premier sees the road that would lead to the confirmation in power of a center-left coalition becoming more tortuous, an objective that appeared within reach by virtue of the scrutiny a week ago. Because the new parliamentary arithmetic makes, in all likelihood, the express support (and not just a simple abstention) of some of the seven deputies of Junts per Catalunya, the secessionist formation of Carles Puigdemont, necessary for this purpose. A condition that a priori does not seem easy to guarantee. And that risks bringing the horizon of a repeat of the elections a little closer next winter.

According to preliminary data, the vote of voters residing abroad did not substantially alter the balance that emerged last Sunday. Even with one more deputy in his pocket, in fact, the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo remains below the threshold of an absolute majority (176 seats) even in the event of support from potential allies: adding his 137 deputies to those of the ultra-conservatives of Vox (33 ) and of the local formations Union por el Pueblo Navarro (1) and Coalición Canaria (1), the centre-right bloc reaches a maximum of 172. On the other hand, Sánchez’s PSOE and Sumar’s alternative left can count, together , out of 152 deputies, which can rise to 171 taking into account partners of the latest coalition such as Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) and EH Bildu (Catalan and Basque independence activists, respectively).

At this point, however, even more than before, the balance will have to be sought in the parts of Waterloo, the Belgian city where Puigdemont settled in 2017 – in the meantime still wanted at home for “aggravated embezzlement” and “disobedience”.

The socialists, for their part, argue that “regardless of the votes of residents abroad, the situation with respect to investiture remains the same.” Because, underlines the group leader in Congress Patxi López, “the political formations, and especially Junts, will have to decide whether to prefer a progressive government or to combine their votes with those of the PP and Vox, making possible a right-wing government together with the extreme right”. . The Popular Party, on the other hand, believe that the outcome of the vote abroad by Madrid residents strengthens Feijóo’s “victory in the elections”, up to now he has said he is in any case intending to seek a mandate from the king to present himself for an investiture vote as prime minister. And there are, among their ranks, those who say they are willing to “dialogue” with Junts as well, provided that any agreements do not infringe the limits “of the Constitution” (which does not contemplate a referendum on the independence of Catalonia as requested by the Puigdemont’s party).

Meanwhile, ERC has announced that it has already entered into conversations with Junts to find a way to “avoid a repetition of the election”. While Sumar’s leader, Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz, says she is confident that Spain’s next government will continue to be “progressive”. On Saturday afternoon, Puigdemont himself also spoke about it. “Having the keys to the negotiations in hand is circumstantial,” he wrote on Twitter, “and this cannot make us fall either into haste for fear of losing them or into exaggeration since we are dealing with an inevitably ephemeral power.” According to him, to ensure “fruitful conversations” on possible support for a Sánchez government, it is necessary to go back to looking for solutions to “a very serious and profound political conflict” such as the one between Catalonia and the Spanish state. And to do so without any of the parties involved trying to “exercise pressure” or to “directly practice the weapon of political blackmail”.