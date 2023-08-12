Home » Spain, the permanent lagoon of the Doñana Park in Andalucia is dry again. “Extreme drought more severe episodes every year”
For the second consecutive yearthe laguna permanent larger than Doñana National Parka protected area in southern Spain declared a Unesco World Heritage Site, has remained completely dry. Thus, the forecast of the last few weeks of the Spanish Superior Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the highest national public body in this area, takes shape. In a note published by the latter, we read that a complete drying up of the Santa Olalla lagoon for two consecutive summers is a serious and completely unprecedented fact, given that it had never occurred since there is data available on the matter, which is about 50 years. The situation of the lagoon represents an enormous risk for the biodiversity connected to this natural habitat, specifically for animal species such as fish or turtles.

The Doñana Park has been threatened for several years, like the whole of southern Spain, by increasingly serious episodes of extreme drought like the one that has been going on for months, further aggravated by certain activity agricole illegal. In the Csic note, one advances request urgent for thereduction of the total amount of water which is extracted from aquifer” present in the area, a measure that would allow the restoration of levels “that would allow the degradation of the natural space to be stopped”. The sometimes illicit management of agricultural activities near the Doñana district, often the subject of bitter political disputes in the country’s internal debate, has ended up in the sights of experts. Spain in the past was also doomed from the European justice for not intervening on the abuses that took place in the park area.

